Joyce Andrews Smithson Ford, of Franklin, passed away June 1 at the age of 86
She was born in Maury County to the late James Connie and Fannie Belle Hudgins Andrews.
She is preceded in death by husbands, Donald Smithson and James A. Ford. Survived by: daughters, Connie (Terry) Burkhalter and Donna Smithson Riddle; grandchildren, Chesney Burkhalter (Jason) Ford and Jonathan Burkhalter; great-grandchild, Ellie Ford; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Oakley; sister-in-law, Margaret Andrews; brother-in-law, Doug Smithson and other loving family members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.