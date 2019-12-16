Joyce Dunn Crotzer, age 77, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away Dec. 12, 2019.
Joyce was born in Nashville, Tennessee and was a homemaker. She is preceded in death by parents; Lenny and Mildred Louise Scott Dunn; daughter, Debra Crotzer Boykin; granddaughter, Lori Crotzer; and brother, Billy Dunn. Survived by son, Richard (Rachel) Crotzer; sisters, Martha Brady and JoAnn Halpin; grandchildren, David (Lauren) Crotzer, Brian Crotzer, Steven Crotzer, Heather and Regina Boykin; great-grandchildren; Bridgett Lawrence, Jarred Lawrence, Jonas and Caroline Crotzer, Brianna and Hailey Crotzer, Zachary Boykin, Candence Grimes, Kailee Boykin, Emma Fry, Ryder Rance, Saylar Rance, Cruz Rance and Maddy Crotzer; great-great grandchildren, Wilder and Lyla West; and son in law, Ricky Boykin.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 3-6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Joyce Crotzer Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.