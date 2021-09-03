Joyce Ellen (Robershaw) Pust, age 76, peacefully passed on to the Lord on Aug. 27, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was born on Sept. 29, 1944, in San Bernardino, California. She and her husband, George, were high school sweethearts, both growing up in southern California. They have always loved to travel, specifically to Europe, Australia, Hawaii and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Some of Joyce’s favorite vacations were on cruise ships, visiting various ports of call, and traveling with the entire family to the beach.
Joyce was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, and grandmother (Nana). She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, dancing, playing golf, going to Broadway musicals, cooking, baking and reading. She also loved taking care of her cat Ginger, spending time in her garden tending to her 18 rose bushes, and doing anything with her grandkids. One of her greatest joys was sharing home-cooked goodies and her roses with those she loved.
Throughout the years, Joyce had a heart for volunteering and helping others. She was very active in both girls’ schools, volunteered at Hillsboro Presbyterian Church, Brentwood United Methodist Church, The Ronald McDonald House, GraceWorks Ministries, and delivered for Meals on Wheels for years.
Joyce was preceded in death by her father, Harris Robershaw and mother, Lola Robershaw. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, George, her brother, Jerry Robershaw of San Bernardino, California, and her two daughters, Denise Pust Chastain (Andrew) of Dunwoody, Georgia, and Kathy Pust Wells (Rick) of Brentwood. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Carley and Drew Chastain, Forrest, Evy, Owen and Aidan Wells. She loved her husband, daughters, brother and grandchildren dearly.
Our hearts are broken, but also restored, knowing she is home and healed with our Father.
Visitation will be in the narthex of Brentwood United Methodist Church on Sept. 9, 2021, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will directly follow in the sanctuary at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Joyce’s name to:
Mail in donation to: The Ascension Saint Thomas Foundation, 4220 Harding Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, 37205, or online at give.stthomas.org
Mail in donation to Alive Hospice, Inc., 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee, 37203, or online at alilvehospice.org.
Commented