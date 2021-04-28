Joyce Greeson Kittle, age 60, of Franklin, Tennessee, formerly of Ringgold, Georgia, finished her earthly journey on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home. She peacefully entered eternity to join family and friends awaiting her arrival. Due to the impact from the global pandemic her graveside service was conducted March 19, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Ringgold, Georgia.
Joyce was born in Ringgold, Georgia to the late Troy Eugene Greeson and Virginia Dills Greeson. Her loving home provided ample opportunity for service. Her mother, being the pianist at Catoosa Baptist Tabernacle, encouraged Joyce to sing in the youth choir and use her gifted perfect tenor voice. Joyce sang with her sisters and mother on many occasions.
Joyce met her future husband, Glenn Kittle - a schoolmate, when she was 13. Occasionally, those first loves do last forever. Joyce and Glenn were married on Oct. 2, 1982. Life brought the joys of having two sons, Jody and Lael. Joyce’s mothering gifts are summed up by Glenn stating “I loved my mother, but if I could have chosen a mother it would have been Joyce”.
Joyce’s contributions to the Boy Scouts of America have reaped many rewards. Her dedication and leadership at Boy Scout Troop 135 Franklin has assisted many Scouts in attaining the rank of Eagle including her two sons, Jody and Lael. Her long-term dedication to Scouting resulted in her earning the honorable “Long Rifle Award” and membership in the “Order of the Arrow”.
Joyce’s commitment to guiding our youth was also demonstrated in her work in the Williamson County School System. Joyce worked in various teacher support roles during her tenure. Her loving nature was especially noted in her work with Special Needs children. She successfully guided many children to reach their full potential.
Joyce is preceded in death by her grandparents G.W., senior and Ollie Mae Dills and Howell and Jewel Gordy Greeson. Her parents Troy Eugene and Virginia Dills Greeson and her brother Phillip Eugene Greeson.
She is survived by her caring husband Glenn Kittle and loving sons Jody Kittle Rochon (James) and Lael Kittle (Aislinn Tansey), sisters Vicki Greeson Vandiver (Wally) and Ginger Greeson Bentz (Wally), as well as several nieces and nephews.
The family encourages you to attend her Celebration of Life Service at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jay Austin officiating. There will be a celebration fellowship immediately following the service.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
