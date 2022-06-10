Juanita P. Bailey, of Brentwood, passed away at the age of 91 on Thursday, May 26.
Known as Nita, Paulene, Mama and Granny, she was beloved by all who know her and will be missed.
A successful real estate broker for over 50 years, Nita was a member of Greater Nashville Association of Realtors, Williamson County Association of Realtors and NAR. Nita attended Brentwood Methodist Church. She really enjoyed golf and her friends and was a long-time Member of Old Natchez Country Club.
Please send donations honoring Juanita Bailey in lieu of flowers to Amedisys Hospice Care 400 Royal Parkway Nashville, TN 37214. 615-231-7113.
