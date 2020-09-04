Judith Carol Pasas, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee, on Sept. 2, 2020, the same day as her parents 81st wedding anniversary.
Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, one of three daughters of Orville Carl Anderson and Corena H. Wolfe Anderson. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Norman Landon Pasas. Judi had a flair for fashion, zest for life, never met a stranger, was outrageously fun, creative and generous, loved her family and was a devoted Christian. She is survived by her son, John Anderson (Shana) Pasas; daughter, Stephanie Pasas (Shawn) Farmer; grandchildren, Elliana Laine Pasas, Landon, Eva and Elise Farmer; sister, Michelle Anderson (Russ) Stigge; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Judi felt she was blessed beyond measure and all those who knew her felt blessed in return. There will be a private family interment on Sept. 5, 2020, and a Celebration of Life planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 1 Vantage Way #3-120, Nashville, TN 37228.
“He will cover you with his feathers, and under His wings…you will find refuge." -Psalm 91:4
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.
