Judith “Judy” Lee Kayser Moyer, age 79, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away July 28, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Huntington, West Virginia to the late Bernard and Clara Marie Kayser. She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Judy was the former office manager at Nalco Chemical Company.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Bernard Kayser and Edward Kayser; and sister, Elenor Jean Smith. Survived by her loving husband of 58 years, James “Jim” Moyer of Brentwood, Tennessee; son, James “Jay” Moyer of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Susan Bloomingburg of Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Kelly Basel of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Betty Prince of Venice, Florida; grandchildren, Trey Moyer and Macy Moyer, Max (Ashton) Bloomingburg, Ava Bloomingburg, Kaitlyn Beard and Noah Basel; great-granddaughter, Ana. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital. A private inurnment in Williamson Memorial Gardens will take place at a later date.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.