Judy Gail Helms, age 78, of Chattanooga, Tennessee passed away Sept. 8, 2020.
She graduated from the NC School for the Deaf in 1962. Judy loved her friends and her family and was known by her beautiful smile and generous heart.
She is preceded in death by parents, Lillian Cox and Howard Wood; brother, Allison Wood; and husband, Larry Helms. Survived by sons, Kevin (LuciAnn) Helms and Michael (Gina) Helms; sister, Rita Thomas; and six grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Bridges for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, 935 Edgehill Ave. Nashville, TN 37203
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemmorial.com
