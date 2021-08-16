Julia Ann Hight, age 63, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away Aug. 10, 2021. She was born in Nashville, Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her father, James Crockett Daniel. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Patrick Hight; son, Stephen Hight; daughter, Tiffany Hight; mother, Dorris Daniel; brother, Jimmy (Susie) Daniel; sister, Sandra Galavin; grandchildren, Lawren Hight and Caleb Brooks.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 16, 2021 at Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Jim Taylor will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Sarah Cannon Breast Cancer or the Kidney Dialysis Foundation. Visitation will be 9 – 11 a.m., Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
