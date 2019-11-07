Katherine Elizabeth Patterson Stutts (Smithson), age 62, of Lewisburg, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.
Katherine was born in Nashville, Tennessee on Dec. 24, 1957 daughter of the late Ray and Alice Cannon Patterson.
Survivors include her spouse of 25 years, Gerry Smithson; daughter, Linda Beth Smithson; grandchildren, Gloria Ridley and James Ridley; cousins, Dudley M (Sherry) West of Nashville, Tennessee and Tommy West of Nashville, Tennessee; she also leaves behind many good friends.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 at Smithson Road Cemetery in College Grove, Tennessee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rudder Harper, Roy Trice, Thomas Davenport, Marilyn Holt and Joann Smithson.
Memorials may take the form of donations to the Katherine Elizabeth Patterson Stutts (Smithson) memorial fund, in loving memory of Katherine.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.