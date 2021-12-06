Kathryn Brekke passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 10, 2021 at her home in Franklin, Tennessee. She was 47 years old.
Katie grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. She moved to Minnesota for college, graduating with a business degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. After college she stayed in the Twin Cities to work in marketing. It was during this time that she met Michael Brekke, who she wed on July 1, 2000. She had three children to whom she devoted her life: Sylvia, Mary Frances and Fletcher.
Katie had an exuberance for life. She lived each day to its fullest, in big things and small. She lit up the room with her infectious laughter. She loved hosting family and friends for epic parties that paid attention to the smallest details. She was always up for new experiences and adventures, be that in her own backyard or halfway across the world. She had a knack for making people feel special with her kind words and generous deeds. She was an excellent role model for all who knew her.
She is survived by her loving husband, Michael Brekke and children Sylvia, Mary Frances, and Fletcher; her parents, David and Kathleen Keenan; her siblings, Jeremy (Maria Antonia Hernandez), Rebecca, Meghanne, and Ryan (Jeannine) Keenan; her parents-in-law, Keith and Diane Brekke; her sister-in-law, Christina (Jon) Campbell; and her nieces and nephews, Penelope, Gabrielle, Theodore, William, Greta, and Erika.
The family will receive friends from 5 - 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in loving memory of Kathryn Anne Brekke.
