Kay Edington Farrish passed away on Oct. 24, 2021 after fighting a valiant five year battle with cancer. She leaves behind her mother, Marion Edington of Memphis, Tennessee; sons, Hugh (Nadia) Farrish of Flemington, New Jersey and Boyd (Misha) Farrish of Brentwood, Tennessee, and six grandkids. She was beloved “Baba K” to Alexandra, Vitaliya, Vladimir, and Rurik and “KK” to Riley and Keegan.
Kay was an avid worldwide traveler, loved reading, playing piano and handbells in her local church. She saw a successful career in the insurance financial institution industry.
Graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wolf River Conservancy in Memphis, TN.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
