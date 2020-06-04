Kelly Anne Gilmartin, age 35, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away after a brief illness, June 2, 2020.
Kelly was a graduate of Centennial High School in 2002 where she played on the volleyball team. She received her Bachelor’s of Arts Degree from Western Kentucky University. Kelly was a case manager with Covel Corporation.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Gerald Gilmartin, Frederick and Madeline Rice Fulgum. Survived by: parents, Kevin and Judith Fulgum Gilmartin; brother, Kevin Jr. (Traci) Gilmartin; sister, Kristen (Trey Talamo) Gilmartin; grandmother, Anna Marie Gilmartin and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Centennial High School 2001 Volleyball Team. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
