Kenneth Bell, age 78, of Brentwood, Tennessee went to be with his Lord and Savior on Feb. 13, 2020.
Ken was a true British gentleman and a patriotic American gentle man. Ken was an avid golfer and was passionate about his faith in Jesus Christ. He was a gifted professional and spent most of his career in manufacturing operations and in turning companies around. Later in life he realized that promotions were a “gift from above” and not from climbing the corporate ladder.
He is survived by: wife of 26 years, Sue Bell; daughters, Rachel (Darryl) Burford, Joanne (Alfonso) Sintes, Sarah (Jimmy) Rose and Annabelle (Jeff) Harrington; sisters, Lile (Mike) Pacito-Bode and Sue (Rod) Hill; grandchildren, Olivia, Nina and Harry Walsh, Cameron, Collin, Colby, Cayden and Conner Rose, Darrell Harrington and Jamie and Belinda Sintes.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. at ClearView Baptist Church, 537 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials can be given in Ken’s honor to the IN HIS GRIP MINISTRIES, PO Box 2056, Spring Hill, TN 37174 or online at www.inhisgripgolf.com/donate. Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
