Kenneth D. Waddy, 67, formerly of Cannelton, Indiana, passed away on Nov. 22, 2021.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on Feb. 25, 1954, son of Charles E. and Mary E. (Keever) Waddy. He was a 1972 graduate of Cannelton High School and attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green.
Kenny was united in marriage on Aug. 6, 1977 to Carolyn Garner at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Cannelton.
He retired from the City of Brentwood where he worked in the water department for over 20 years.
Kenny was a member of Rolling Hills Community Church. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and taking family vacations to Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Kenny especially loved spending time with his grandsons.
Surviving him are his wife, Carolyn; his children, Brandon Waddy (Alta), Evergreen, Colorado and Emily Waddy Smith (Justin), Arrington, Tennessee; a sister, Mary Kay Heath (Bart), Newburgh, Indiana; his twin brother, Karl Waddy (Nancy), Chesapeake, Virginia and his grandsons, Sawyer and Elijah Waddy, Evergreen, Colorado.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ, 620 Taylor Street, Cannelton, IN 47520 or Rolling Hills Community Church, 7198 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN 37135.
Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
