Kenneth David Grodi, age 73, of Thompson’s Station, passed away Feb. 22, 2021. He was a graduate of Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and recipient of the Bronze Star with one tour of duty in Vietnam. He was owner and operator of eight stores under the name of Paper Chase and became a talented chef after surviving a stroke on St. Patrick’s Day 1994.
Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth C. and Joann Kennedy Grodi and twin sister, Kathleen Famiano. Survived by wife of 53 years, Susan Jacobs Grodi; son, Matt Grodi; daughter, Amy (Michael) Eells; sister, Karen Schenevar; grandchildren, Evan Eells, Lauren Eells and Gabriel Grodi; and niece and nephew, Danielle and Kyle Schenevar.
Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens-Lawncrypt. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Lauren Eells College Fund, In Care of Susan Grodi, Reliant Bank, 4809 Columbia Pike, Thompson’s Station, TN 37179. Visitation with the family will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at Spring Hill Memorial. Due to the current health crisis, the family requests that everyone wear a face covering.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
