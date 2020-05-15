Kenneth James Grigg, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020 at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Born April 27, 1937 in Los Gatos, California to the late Kenneth Hadyn Grigg and Frances Lillian Gifford Grigg. Kenny spent his younger years in law enforcement. He opened his first auto body shop at the age of 22 with his beloved father. He began and career in creating and building custom cars at traveling the country showing them, winning numerous awards for his creativity. In 1986 Kenny moved to Yuma, Arizona and opened Grigg’s Auto Body. His business flourished because of his expertise in restoring and painting vehicles. It was in Yuma he found his love for woodworking. His creations are displayed throughout his families and friend’s homes. He was a son, brother, friend, husband, father, the best grandfather and above all a man you were honored to know. He was a hard worker, stood by his morals and treated people with respect. He loved with all his heart and was always there when you needed him, no questions asked. Heaven has truly received and exceptionally beautiful soul.
Survived by wife, Judy Grigg; daughter, Tamara Grigg; son, Kenny Scott (Debbie) Grigg; step-sons, Joe (Susan) Roney and Joshua Powell; grandchildren, Tabatha (Steve) Owens, Kenny Garrett (Sarah) Grigg, Jessica (Rene) Morales, Samantha (Ryan) Dugos, Boone Roney and nine great-grandchildren.
A man such as he shall never be forgotten, as he will be carried in the hearts of all who knew him, as he loved so fiercely and gave that love so freely. “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. “Above all else, guard your heart for everything you do flows through it.”
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 931-486-0059
