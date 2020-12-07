Kenneth "Kenny" Melvin Fredrickson, age 72, of the Bethesda Community, Tennessee, passed away Dec. 3, 2020. Kenny was born and raised his family in Nebraska. He married his high school sweetheart Cindy Hunter Fredrickson; partners in everything, they worked together in education, restaurants, farming and land title abstracting. A caring teacher and football coach, Kenny was an active member of the Guide Rock Community in Nebraska. He was a lifetime member of the Second Amendment Foundation and Citizens For The Right To Keep And Bear Arms. He was a loving husband and devoted to his children and grandchildren who fondly called him “Grandpa.”
Preceded in death by son, Kent C. Fredrickson and parents, Melvin Walter and Audree Odean Storek Fredrickson. Survived by: wife of 51 years, Cindy Hunter Fredrickson; daughter, Amy (Ronny Wilson) Fredrickson; sons, Erik (Angela) Fredrickson and Jake (Katie Bradley) Fredrickson; and grandchildren, Lyla, Verity, Austin, Emma, Holly and William Fredrickson; brother, Dennis (Twila) Fredrickson. He will be missed by a host of dear friends and family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Home School Legal Defense Association.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 931 486-0059 springhill-memorial.com
