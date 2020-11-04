Kenneth Ray Criblez, age 63, of Brentwood, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, with his wife by his side.
Ken was born in Findlay, Ohio, son of the late Donald and Martha Criblez. Ken was a member of the Fellowship Bible Church in Brentwood, Tennessee and The Island Church in Orange Beach, Alabama. He was a 2nd Degree Black Belt, Eagle Scout, while working in the music industry he received four Gold Albums and three Golden Reel Awards, NRA Lifetime Member, NRA Golden Eagles Member, Civil War Trust Member, Mustang Club of America, and a Dallas Cowboys Fan Club Member.
Survivors include his loving wife of 38 years, Mary Jane Criblez; son, Andrew Ray (Rebecca) Criblez; daughter, Ashley Renee’ (Tom) Brooks; brother, Kevin Jay (Delma) Criblez; and grandchildren; Owen, Jackson, Stella, Adeline Criblez and Thomas Brooks, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Pastor Lloyd Shadrach officiating. Visitation one hour prior to service. Private family Inurnment will take place at a later in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Nashville Rescue Mission in loving memory of Kenneth Ray Criblez.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.