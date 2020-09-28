Kevin Andrew Caudle, age 48, went home to be with the Lord on, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Kevin was born in Memphis, Tennessee on Dec. 28, 1971.
He is survived by his loving wife, Julie Caudle; sisters, Melissa (Ken) Carter and Melanie (Matthew) Tennant; parents, Don and Carol Caudle; and brother and sister, Kip Caudle and Cathryn Stakely.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held in Williamson Memorial Gardens at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Walter Leaver officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Habitat for Humanity or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in loving memory of Kevin Andrew Caudle.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, www.williamsonmemorial.com.
