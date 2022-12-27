Key Englert Kaufman, age 57 of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Key was a graduate of St. Cecilia Academy, Class of 1983. She was an employee of Gallagher Bassett for 39 years and worked as an Administrative Assistant.
Key was a beloved Daughter, Wife, Sister, Mother, and Grandmother (Gigi). She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Charles Englert Sr. and Judy Wolcott Englert. Key is survived by her husband of 33 years, Christopher Rupert Kaufman; daughters Lauren Kaufman Puckett (Edward) and Keely Nicole Kaufman (Bryce Evans); grandchildren Lillian Key Puckett and Wesley Keith Evans; twin sister Dawn Englert Keith (Samuel) and their children Mac Keith (Natalie) and Ann Keith; brother Robert C. Englert Jr. and his son Taven Englert, brother-in-law Chester P. Kaufman III (Jennifer) and children Rebecca, William, and Katy, brother-in- law Don Walicek, brother-in-law Craig Walicek (Devan) and their children Ryan Walicek and Luke Walicek; and many beloved friends and family including the Wolcott’s.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM with the Funeral Service at 3:00 PM on Friday, December 30, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Joe Copolo officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert C. Englert Jr, Stuart Wolcott, Samuel Keith, Samuel Keith II, Chester Kaufman III, John Walicek, Edward Puckett, and Bryce Evans.
