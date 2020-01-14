Krishna Vadlamudi, age 72 of Franklin passed away Jan.13, 2020.
Born in Gudivada, India to the late Bulli Adinarayana Vadlamudi & Lalitha Kumari Lingam Vadlamudi. Survived by daughters, Lavanya (Madhukar) Cherukuri and Lalitha Kumari (Naga P) Pasumarthi; brothers, Seshagiri Rao Vadlamudi, Chandra Mohan Vadlamudi and Srinivas Vadlamudi; sisters, Suseela Devi Atluri and Swarna Rani Cherukuri; nephews, Jagadeesh Vadlamudi, Narayana Vadlamudi and Lakshman Vadlamudi; nieces, Kalpana Sunkara and Krishna Veni Koduru; grandchildren, Prasanth N Cherukuri, Neha Cherukuri and Hasini J Pasumarthi.
Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
