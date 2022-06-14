Larry Calvin Marcum, of the Bethesda Community in Williamson County, passed away June 3.
Born Nov. 30, 1950, in Oneida, Tenn., he was the youngest son of M L and Julia Stanfill Marcum who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia “Pat” Marcum; daughter, Micah LeDaniel Sauter and husband, Dusty, of Franklin; son, Matthew Landon Marcum and wife, Olivia, of Knoxville; brother, Mearle Lynn Marcum of Oneida, Tenn.; two grandsons, Jeremiah and Sloan Sauter of Franklin; two granddaughters, Lillian and Maeven Marcum of Knoxville; and a host of other family and friends.
His love of the out of doors led him to pursue an education in Wildlife Science from the University of Tennessee where he received a B.S. degree in 1971 and a M.S. degree in 1974. He was one of the early researchers to study black bear biology in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
In 1974, he moved to Middle Tennessee with his wife to take a position as a wildlife biologist with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and remained with TWRA for the duration of his 32-year professional wildlife career. He was involved in many successful wildlife programs including the reintroduction of Elk to TN at Royal Blue WMA on Dec. 19, 2000. He was also instrumental in the formation of the TWRA Foundation.
After his retirement in 2006, he remained an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt, fish, and hike. He loved to travel with his wife. He was a member of the BMW Motorcycle Club of Nashville Tennessee and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Canada with other club members.
