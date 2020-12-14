Larry “Hud” Huddleston, 75, of Franklin and Cane Ridge, Tennessee, passed away on Dec. 11, 2020 in Franklin.
Larry was born in Nashville to Buford L. “Bubba” and Kathleen Huddleston on Aug. 10, 1945. He was a proud graduate of Glencliff High School. He graduated from MTSU. He worked at AVCO for many years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a captain and helicopter pilot in the US Army and among many others was awarded the Bronze Star and the Air Medal. He received the Mary Catherine Strobel Award for volunteer service to the Nashville community.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents. Larry is survived by his loving family and wife, Vonnie Huddleston; son, Matt Huddleston (Jennifer); granddaughter, Taylor; step-grandchildren, Haley Hendrix (Tim), Gracelyn York, Emma York and Colton York; step-great-grandchild, Winona; brother, Leo Huddleston (Sue) and many cousins.
A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to veterans’ organizations of your choice.
The family of Larry wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all the doctors and especially the dedicated ICU nurses at Williamson County Medical Center who are giving so much of themselves to care for people during this extraordinarily difficult time.
