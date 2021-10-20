Larry Jackson Nall, age 70, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Oct. 8, 2021. He was raised in the Theta Community in Williamson County. Preceded in death by parents, Andrew Jackson and Autumn Lurleen Carter Nall; brothers, Hubert, Frankie and James Nall and sister, Marie Nall Lancaster. Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Sallie Campbell Nall; son, Kevin Scott Nall; grandson, Garrett Scott Nall and Garrett’s mother, Sherry Welch Nall; father-in-law, William E. Campbell; brothers-in-law, William R. (Brenda) Campbell and Donald (Darlene) Campbell; sister-in-law, Dorothy (Harold) Bamman and Sylvia Faye Nall and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.