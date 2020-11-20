Larry L. Westbrook, age 88, of the Bethesda Community, Tennessee passed away Nov. 15, 2020. Longtime Franklin attorney and retired from Steltemeier & Westbrook Law Office after 50 years of service. Avid University of Tennessee sports fan.
Preceded in death by wife, Janeil Smith Westbrook; parents, Walter and Louise Daniel Westbrook. Survived by: sons, Larry N. (Candie) Westbrook of Franklin, Tennessee, Randy (Tracie) Westbrook of Bethesda Community and Steve (Melissa) Westbrook of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Jerry D. (Nancy) Westbrook of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Laura Ann Westbrook, Shawn Whitney Westbrook (Hayden) Burns, Courtney (Brett) Fay and Meredith (Hunter) Garvin; and great-grandchildren, Drake and Celby Garvin, and Adelyn and Hailey Fay.
Private family graveside service will be conducted in Williamson Memorial Gardens – Remembrance Mausoleum. Memorials may be made to the Franklin First United Methodist Church Meals on Wheels.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
