Larry Matthews Beadle, age 76, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away Feb. 2, 2021. Born in Nashville, Tennessee on July 6, 1944, he was the son of the late Raymond and Margaret Beadle. He is preceded in death by his brothers, Michael "Mickey" Beadle and Donald "Skip" Beadle.
He graduated from Battle Ground Academy and Auburn University. He was commissioned in the Army and later received a Bronze Star for his service in Vietnam. His professional career was with Parman Oil Co. and Colliers International. He served on the Board of Operation Stand Down for many years. He was a longtime member of Brentwood Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Cherie; daughters, Malinda Beadle and Susan Grant (Howard) of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Leslie Beadle of Auburn, Alabama; granddaughters whom he dearly loved, Mary Margaret and Lillie Huff. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. A man of faith, family, and great humor - he will be immeasurably missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027; Battle Ground Academy, 336 Ernest Rice Lane, Franklin, TN 37069; or Operation Stand Down, 1125 12th Ave S., Nashville, TN 37203.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at Brentwood Baptist Church, with visitation one hour prior. An interment service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 22 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Ln, Nashville, TN 37221. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
