Laura J. Davis (nee Smith), age 69, passed away at her home in Franklin, Tenn., on May 9, 2021.
A loving mother, sister, grandmother, friend and aunt, Laura’s legacy of faith and strength will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Laura was born on Sept. 14, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from Bay View High School in 1969 and married the love of her life, Steven D. Davis, in 1973. For many years she was a stay-at-home mom devoting herself to raising her four sons. She then began her successful career in medical software sales at Eclipse Software. She loved helping people and enjoyed her work. She also loved to travel, golf, read, socialize and vacation at the beach with her family.
Laura loved her sons passionately and was unconditionally proud of them. She always had a story or two and pictures to share of her seven grandchildren. Her family was her everything and her faith in Jesus Christ strong. To her friends and extended family members, she was a wonderful listener and faithful companion. She had a very generous spirit and could easily make people laugh and smile.
Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Steve; parents, Gilbert and Joyce Smith, and sister Claudia Smith. She is survived by her sons, Bryan (Courtney) Davis, Eric (Allie)
Davis, Luke (Julie Anne) Davis and Scott (Emily) Davis; sister, Debbie (Craig) McKinney; grandchildren, Jack, George, Amelia, Josephine, Liam, Owen and Madeline Davis; along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with visitation from noon until 1:30 p.m., on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Rd., Franklin, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Narrow Gate Foundation,
242 Dry Prong Road, Williamsport, TN 38487, www.narrowgatefoundation.org.
Arrangements are being handled by WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.