Lauren Tiffany Pittman, age 35, passed away April 16, 2020.
She was a graduate of St. Charles Community College with an Associate’s Degree in the nursing program and was employed with Vanderbilt Rheumatology.
Preceded in death by her father, Steven George Pittman. Survived by her son, Colin Parker Pittman; mother, Christy Ann Pittman; sister, Jennifer (T.C) Schuster and niece, Ava Schuster.
A private graveside service will be conducted at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Joe Copolo officiating. Donations can be made to Colin Pittman to help save for college. (Checks made out to Colin Pittman).
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, www.williamsonmemorial.com
