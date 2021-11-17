Lee Ander Anderson, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Nov. 6, 2021. Lee was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee. He was the owner and operator of Anderson Auto Repair and served for 60+ years as a mechanic starting as a teenager. He loved camping, hunting and fishing. He also was an avid collector of classic cars.
Preceded in death by father, Paul Edward Anderson. Survived by: mother, Jannie Anderson; love of his life for 36 years, Julie Hazelwood; daughters, Dana (Scott) Gillespie, Tammy (Scott) Whidby and Allison (Bill) Inman; brothers, Murray Anderson, Rick (Rachel) Anderson, Ray Anderson; sisters, Josephine Griffin, Bertie Mae Anderson, Mary Alice Lovins, Kay (Paul) Love and Pam Ashworth; grandchildren, Kayla (Justin) Maxwell, Delanie (Trevor) Walker, Chandler Gillespie, Bradley Inman, Madison Inman and Chloe Inman; great-grandchildren, Jace Maxwell and Kinsley Maxwell.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
