Leo Joseph "Lee" Haigley

Leo Joseph Haigley (Lee) passed away on November 9, 2019 in Franklin, TN. He was born in Washington, D.C. in 1928 to parents Alfred and Mildred Haigley. Lee was a graduate of St. John’s College High School and received his bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University in 1950.
After graduation he joined National Airlines at Washington National Airport and later transferred to the Miami International Airport. Lee later attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and received a MBA in Aviation Management in 1978. In October of that year he became an Adjunct Professor in Aviation Management and remained active for 34 years.
Lee moved to National’s Corporate Office in Miami and performed various management duties in Marketing and Industrial Relations until his retirement in 1986. He joined Adelphia Cable Communications that year as the Florida Regional Manager of Customer Service and remained in the position until he retired in 1993. He served as Director of Academic Standards at the Miami Center of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University from 1996-2007. In 2009 he joined Miami Dade Eig-Waston School of Aviation as their Academic Advisor and Adjunct Professor and worked there until 2018.
He moved to Franklin in 2018 to be surrounded by his family. Lee is survived by his wife, Donna, daughter Teresa (Miguel), and grandchildren Sara (Reed), Daniel and Emily Palmer of Franklin, TN.
A Celebration of Lee’s life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday in the Garden of Faith at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Per Lee’s request please wear something blue, green or teal. Williamson Memorial Gardens 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tenn., 37064 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
