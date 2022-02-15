Leon Davis Tywater Sr., age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Feb. 6, 2022.
Leon was born in Williamson County to the late William Davis “Bill” Tywater and Nettie Lee Hughes Tywater Pruitt. He was a proud Veteran of the U. S. Navy serving his country. Leon was an Auctioneer and ran several markets and fruit stands all over Williamson County. He loved to ride and had traveled to 49 of the 50 states, and he also loved to deal in antiques. Leon loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Geraldine Rice, brothers, Earl Tywater and Ed Tywater.
Survived by his wife of 61 years, Sylvia Rivers Tywater; daughter, Deanna (Rick) Bevels; sons, Lee (Laura) Tywater, Andy (Laura) Tywater; sister, Inez (Ray) Jones; grandchildren, Chloe, Carson, Houston, Will, Molly, John-Adam, Maggie, and Thomas; great-grandchildren, Bennett, Graham and one on the way.
Services will be conducted 3 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hudelson and Sister Inez Jones officiating. Visitation hours are 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial to follow the service in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers, and family and friends will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and David Stephens are assisting the Tywater Family. 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
