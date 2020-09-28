Leonida Salvanera Fodra, age 79, of Thompson’s Station went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.
Leonida was born on Jan. 13, 1941, daughter to the late Eusebio R. and Rufina Lagdameo Salvanera.
She sacrificed her own career to support her parents and sibling’s education and achievements. Afterward, she sacrificed her time away from her children to come to the USA to support her children’s education and secure their future. She lived and worked in Los Angeles, California for 10 years, then moved to Tennessee to take care of her grandchildren. She is a very loving thoughtful generous and kind-hearted mother, sister, and friend. She will be remembered as a God-fearing Nanay to everyone.
Survivors include her loving husband, Rogelio Servanez Fodra; sons, Troy Salvanera Fodra, Rey Salvanera Fodra and Vincent Fodra; daughters, Carol Salvanera Fodra, Maria Febes S, Fodra (daughter-in-law), Glendalyn Gloria E. Fodra (daughter-in-law) and Brenda Lee L. Fodra ( daughter-in-law); extended Tennessee and California family; brothers, Reynaldo Salvanera, Victorino Salvanera and Francisco Allan Salvanera; sisters, Lala Salvanera and Cornelia Salvanera Capulong sisters and brother in laws; grandchildren, Helene Angeline S. Fodra-Sandoval, Kaylene Stephanie S. Fodra, Khloe Annalisse S. Fodra, Ryley Angelo E. Fodra, Andre Nicolas E. Fodra, Kian Cyreel L. Fodra, Kyle Brent L. Fodra and Coleen Margaret Fodra.
Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Father Jerry Strange Celebrant. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday with a Rosary Service to start at 4 p.m. and visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
