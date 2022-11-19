Lewis Earl Mosley, Jr., age 62 passed away November 16, 2022.
Earl was a longtime resident of Santa Fe, TN. He was owner and operator of Mosley Trucking where he was known as “Yard Dawg”. He traveled all over the country with different bands and performers, driving a tour bus and then later moving on to hauling equipment with his semi. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle, going to auctions, and spending time with friends and family.
Preceded in death by mother, Sara Elizabeth Tomlin Mosley. Survived by: daughter, Tiffaney (Aaron) Thompson; sons, Ryan Evan Mosley and Brady Harris; father, Lewis Earl Mosley, Sr.; brothers, Andrew (Pam) Mosley and Leroy Mosley; grandchildren, Raylan Ellis Mosley and Andres Lastor; fiancé, Sheila Harper and nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 12:00 noon until 2:00 PM on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME.
