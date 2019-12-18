Lewis Randall “Randy” Nelms, Jr., age 61, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 15, 2019.
He retired after 27 years from Farm Bureau where he was the Vice President of Customer Service. Randy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Leigh Anne Nelms of Franklin, Tennessee; sons, Mitchell Lewis (Brooklyn Pavao) Nelms of Palm Desert, California and Jordan Lee Nelms of Franklin, Tennessee; father, Lewis Randall Nelms, Sr. of Shelbyville, Tennessee; mother, Betty G. Nelms of Shelbyville, Tennessee; granddaughter, Teagan Rhiley Nelms; aunts and uncles, Larry (Donna) Gambill, Paul (Judy) Gambill and Marilyn (Billy) May, all of Shelbyville, Tennessee and Louise Nelms of Lewisburg, Tennessee; nieces and nephews, Will (Nikki) Darnall, Tiffany Nicole (Josh) Durand and Walter (Heather) Darnall; brothers in-law, Woody Darnall and Thomas (Robin) Darnall and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. James H. Sorrells officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.