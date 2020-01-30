Lexie Jean Waggener, age 83, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 27, 2020.
Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Lexie and Nola Brown. Jean was a member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. She received her master’s degree from Peabody College. Jean was keenly involved in the historic preservation of Franklin, Tennessee and her own property which is listed in the National Historic Registry. She retired from the State of Tennessee Library and Archives as Chief Archivist.
Preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Brown Sparkman and Margaret Brown; niece, Valerie Gay Merkel. Survived by her nieces and nephews, Jennifer (Bill) Usher, Seth “Skip” (Donna) Sparkman, Lexie Alexander (Betsy) Sparkman and Janet Ruth (Jeff) Zeber; many loving great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Chris Barnhill & Nancy Baughman will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family & Friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fourth Avenue Church of Christ. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.