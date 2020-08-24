Lieutenant Colonel Domenic P. Mastropasqua, United States Army (Retired) of Franklin, Tennessee, age 88, passed away Aug. 20, 2020 at The Reserve in Springhill, Tennessee after a brief illness with cancer.
He was born to Joseph and Nancy Mastropasqua on Aug. 3, 1932 in Bristol, Connecticut.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura, of 62 years. He is survived by his son, Joe Mastropasqua of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his daughter, Cheryl Whitfield (Warren) of Franklin, Tennessee; grandsons, Michael Mastropasqua of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Christopher Whitfield (Jenni) of Bowling Green, Kentucky and Brian Whitfield (Destiny) of Franklin, Tennessee; and great-grandchildren, Cailin Mastropasqua of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Connor Whitfield and Camryn Whitfield of Franklin, Tennessee.
Domenic served as an officer in the United States Army for 26 years. His assignments included two tours in Germany, a tour in Vietnam, a tour in Fort Leavenworth, Kansas at the Command and Staff College, several tours at the Armor School at Fort Knox, Kentucky and an assignment at CINCPAC at Camp Smith, Hawaii. His decorations included the Bronze Star Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4754 Smallhouse Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104. A military honors funeral with burial will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Franklin, TN.
