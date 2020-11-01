Mrs. Linda Angell age 81, of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.
Mrs. Angell was born in Lebanon, Tenn., on Sept. 1, 1939, the daughter of the late William Adrian Barry, Sr. and Elizabeth Walker Barry. She was a member of Hendersonville Church of Christ and retired from Old Hickory Credit Union. Mrs. Angell’s source of joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Angell was preceded in death by her husband, John Angell, Sr. and an infant brother, Terry Harris.
Survivors include her three children, John Angell, Jr. (Donna), Tracey Hopwood (Larry), and Robert Angell (Tammy); eight grandchildren, Shannon Huffine, Stephanie Rice (David), Holley Sisk (Caleb), Dakota Angell (Cara), Shelby Hall (Matthew), Camden Angell, Alexis Angell, and Chase Angell; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee Rice, Jaxon Rice, Carter Hayes Sisk, Charlie Sisk, and one expected in April; and a brother, WA Barry (Donna).
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11:00 A.M., Hendersonville Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Hendersonville Memory Gardens.
Gathering of Family & Friends will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour at Hendersonville Funeral Home.
The following gentlemen will serve as active pallbearers: Caleb Sisk, Matthew Hall, Chase Angell, Jaxon Rice, David Rice, Dakota Angell, and Camden Angell.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Hendersonville Church of Christ 107 Rockland Road, Hendersonville, TN 37075.
Visit the online obituary www.hendersonvillefh.com to post tributes and share memories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.