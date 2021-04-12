Linda Faye Bruce Garner, age 72, of the Little Texas Community passed away April 6, 2021. Linda was born and raised in Williamson County. She worked for CPS Industries and also as a bus driver for the Williamson County School Bus System.
Preceded in death by husband, Arthur “Tater” Garner; parents, George and Estelle Bennett Bruce; and brothers, Larry and Randall Bruce. Survived by: son, Stacy (Bobbie Veach) Garner; brother, Anthony Bruce; sister, Sandra Neal, and several nieces and nephews and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bobby Bennett officiating. Interment Bennett Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Williamson County School Bus Employees. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
