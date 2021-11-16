Linda Kay High passed away on Oct. 25, 2021. She was 79 years old but still very young at heart. Linda was born in Mansfield, Ohio, and after spending her childhood in Ohio, she made her way to middle Tennessee via Michigan and Indiana.
Upon high school graduation, Linda attended a two-year nursing program and worked as a doctor’s assistant. Soon after, she married and lovingly raised her children, Kristin and Corey. Her greatest joy was cheering on her two children and later her grandchildren. Linda’s encouraging words could be heard not only from the stands, but also throughout life.
In 1989, Linda began her tenure at the Brentwood United Methodist Church Day School as the “Snack Lady” and “Baby Rocker.” Linda’s work at the school quickly became so much more than these titles. For thirty-two years she cared for and encouraged countless children, their families and the teachers at the school. Linda loved fiercely and cared deeply about her friends, always inquiring about their families and offering wisdom, humor, and good counsel. Her friends were family. Linda’s life exemplified strength, hard work, resilience, hopefulness, and faith. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Linda is now reunited in death with her son, Corey Allen High. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Bair; sister, Nancy Wilson; and her parents, Robert Franklin Bair and Gertrude Bernadette Bair.
Linda leaves behind her daughter, Kristin Lynn High Howell; grandchildren, Justin Howell, Evan Howell, Kennedy High, and Cannon High; and daughter-in-law, Karly High.
A Celebration of Linda’s life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Brentwood United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to BUMC Day School or Freedom Farms: 363 Cabbage Creek Rd, Creston, NC 28615. Both organizations held special meaning in Linda’s heart.
