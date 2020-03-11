Linda Kitchens passed away on March 9, 2020 at the age of 78.
She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Kendall E. Kitchens, Sr.; children, Rebecca Kitchens and Kendall E. Kitchens, Jr.; grandchildren, Caroline, Rachel, Jonathan and Grace Kitchens; sisters, Mary Schreiber, Virginia Pinkley (Steve), Maria Olmstead (Earl) and Celeste Longa (Paul.)
Linda grew up in Louisiana. She and Ken met each other in church and married in 1966 and their family has lived in Brentwood since 1981. Linda retired from the HR department with Bell South and also worked in childcare at Clearview and Brentwood Baptist Church.
Linda endeared many people throughout her life with her infectious smile and her genuine interest in others, whether they were family, friends or those who cared for her. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
To honor Linda’s life, Rev. Gayle Haywood will conduct a service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the church. Honorary pallbearers are the Barnabas Life Group Class. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church, Hope for the World, 7777 Concord Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, donate.lls.org. An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.