Linda Petty Molohon, age 72, of Spring Hill, Tennessee and formerly of Madison, Tennessee passed went to be with her Lord on May 17, 2021. Linda was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late James and Frances Crowe Petty. She retired as a Legal Secretary with many different firms and she was a member of Parkway Baptist Church of Goodlettsville, Tennessee. Linda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother to her family and she will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death this year by her husband of 41 years, George E. Molohon. Survived by her daughter, Lindsey (Brandon) Denton; grandchildren, Aubrey Bellamy, Oakley Denton and Annie Mae Denton; sons, Tony (Shar) Molohon and Scott Molohon; brother, Steve (Liz) Petty.
A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Goodlettsville, TN with Pastor Jerry Winfield officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers. Memorials in Linda’s name may be made to Westview Social Committee, 129 Westview Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 ATT: Richard Dross.
Spring Hill Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059
