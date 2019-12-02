Linda Sue Hill Rickman, age 71, of Franklin, Tennessee departed this world early Friday morning at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, surrounded by the love of her children and family.
Linda was born in San Diego, California and grew up in Itta Bena, Mississippi. She attended Leflore County High School and Morehead State University. Devoted mother to three children; an avid reader and she had a kind spirit that will be missed by her family and friends. Linda worked with Walmart for over 20 years.
She is preceded in death by her father, Dave Hill. She is survived by her son, Clark (Jessica) Rickman of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Claire Blount of Los Angeles, California and Lauren Rickman Banks of Brentwood, Tennessee; 16-year-old granddaughter, Ginger Rickman of Franklin, Tennessee; mother, Catherine Rickman of Brandon, Mississippi; brother, Benny Hill of Louisville, Kentucky; sisters, Kathryn Nelson of Tampa, Florida and Janice Duncan of Brandon, Mississippi.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.