Lionel Paul Ward, age 85, of Columbia, Tennessee passed Oct. 21, 2019.
He was the former owner and operator of Maury Fence Company and a member of the Church of Christ. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, in 1954.
He is preceded in death by parents, John Wiley and Olga Mae Pratt Ward; daughter, Lisa Musgrove; and brothers, Dan, Ewing and Junior Ward. He is survived by wife of 65 years, Shirley Doggett Ward; son-in-law, Jeff Musgrove; brother, Dwight Ward; grandchildren, Nathan, Zac and Caitlin Musgrove; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Faye Smith; and pet dog, Frisky.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Nathan Musgrove and Bobby Sands officiating. Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Tom Cochran, Jeff Weston, Mike Harris, Norman Harris, Willie Hurd and Jeff Musgrove. Close friends will serve as honorary pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
