Lisa Anderson, age 57, of College Grove, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Lisa was born in Williamson County, Tennessee on Feb. 3, 1964, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth Sweeney.
She was preceded in death by her son, Leeland Anderson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Jack Anderson; sons, Christopher (Catherinesue) Anderson, Matthew (Jessie) Anderson and Nathaniel (Jordyn) Anderson; siblings, Ronnie Sweeney, William Sweeney, Jessie Sharp, Jeffery Sharp and Judy Humphrey; grandchildren, Ethan, Chase, Jackson, Brayden, Emma, Dakota and Nathaniel II.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, with Pastor Jim Taylor Officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Lisa D. Anderson Memorial Fund in loving memory of Lisa Anderson.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
