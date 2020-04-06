Lisa E. Johnson Conner, age 56, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2020 after her five-year battle with cancer.
She was a fighter who always battled the cancer in order to take care of her family. Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Samuel Richard Lee Johnson and Gladys Lula May Holt. Also preceded in death by son-in-law, William Alan Carter. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and rock of the family. A believer of Christ and saved in the Lord at Old Holts Chapel Church of Bending Chestnut. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 29 years, David Conner Sr.; children, Wanda (Kevin) Moore, Jennifer (John) Distasio and David Conner Jr.; brother, Curtis Johnson; grandchildren, Lacey (Austin) Reynolds, Cassey Moore, Dylan Moore, Colby Whatley, Samuel Carter and Zachary Conner; great-grandchild, Dean Reynolds.
A private family graveside will be held at Holt Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lisa Conner Memorial Fund.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com
