With broken hearts, we announce that Logan John Miller passed away after a courageous battle with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital on Jan. 28, 2020 with his mom and dad by his side. In his short life, he was a relentless fighter and inspiration to all. Logan was an amazing son, adored big brother, and faithful friend.
Logan will be missed everyday by his parents, Fran and John; brother, August; his mother Angela; grandfather, Bill Skinner; “Mom-mom,” Terry Miller; and his loving aunts, uncles, cousins and many great friends.
Logan is now with his grandmother, Fran Skinner; Aunt Maryann; and Uncle Tommy.
Logan was a junior at Franklin Christian Academy. He was a member of the Super Smash Brothers Club and always loved a great game of chess with his grandfather. Logan will be remembered for his kindness, quiet sense of humor, strength and perseverance. He lived with DiGeorge Syndrome, and while it meant Logan had physical limitations, he did not use it as an excuse or allow it to dampen his love for life. His strong faith carried him through many challenges and he continues to inspire us.
Family and friends are invited to Spring Hill Memorial, 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174 to celebrate Logan's life on Monday, Feb. 3 from 3-7 p.m. and also Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 10-11 a.m. with service beginning at 11 a.m.
Logan has been blessed to be a part of the Franklin Christian Academy family, in lieu of flowers please make donations in Logan’s honor to the Annual School Fund. You can donate online at www.Franklinchristianacademy.org/giving. Please note “In Honor of Logan Miller” in the memo.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
