Lois “Sister” Bass Hall, age 79, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 23, 2020.
Born in Franklin, Tennessee to the late Leon and Henrietta Bass. She was a member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church and a seventh generation Williamson countian. She was an avid Titans fan and season ticket holder. Lois was a 1958 graduate of Franklin High School where she was a head majorette in the band. Her greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Henry Watson “Jack” Hall, Jr.; brothers, Leon Bass and Horace Bass. Lois is survived by her son, John Michael (Patricia) Hall; daughter, Susie Hall (Kenneth) Pratt; grandchildren, Ashley and Taylor Huff, Gavin Pratt, John Michael Hall, Jr. and Gray Hall; great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Huff; brother, Earl (Molly) Bass; sister, Lisa Bass.
Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor will officiate. Memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministries, 104 Southeast Pkwy. Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be 4-7PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
