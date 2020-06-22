Loretta Lee Polk, age 77, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away June 18, 2020. Born in Williamson Co., Tennessee to the late Everard “Mack” and Dorothy “Dot” McEwen.
She is preceded in death by her grandson, William Chad Sullivan. Lorretta is survived by her husband, Barry Polk of Franklin, Tennessee; sons, Boddy (Shelia) Sullivan of Franklin, Tennessee and T.W. (Erica) Sullivan of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; sister, Patricia (Ronald) Lampley of Lewisburg, Tennessee; grandchildren, Stevie (Jamison) Bullington, Jake (Alex) Sullivan, Kalee (Nate Anderson) Sullivan, Lucas (Shelby Kessell) Sullivan, Kaylee Hill, Ivan Ferrell, Alyssa Sullivan, Matt Krysz and Bridjet Krysz; great-grandchildren, Lanie Bullington, Kayne and Cage Sullivan, Brody Sullivan, Nova Joan Anderson, Elijah Anderson, Cooper and Wesley Krysz; nephew, Bobby McGee and many loving family, friends and fur babies.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be PeeWee Beard, Charlie Haffner, Darren Brothers, Jimmy Kelley, Billy Joe Hartley, Jr. and Jimmy Monk. Memorials may be made to the Loretta Polk Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
