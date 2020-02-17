Lorraine Roberts Brown, age 92, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She attended Spring Hill First Baptist Church where she was the church librarian. She was also a librarian at other churches in her past.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Mattie Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Glynn M. Brown, Sr., of Franklin, Tennessee; sons, Glynn (Beverly) Brown, Jr., of Franklin, Tennessee and David (Lisa) Brown, of Woodstock, Georgia; daughter, Sandra (Craig) Ayers, of Franklin, Tennessee; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several other loving family members and many friends.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Spring Hill Memorial Park, John Rush officiating. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com
